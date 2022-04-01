 Skip to content

Oakenfold Playtest update for 1 April 2022

New Mac Build

  • New: Mac build! The Mac branch was falling behind a bit, but has been updated from 0.10.775 to 0.12.960

  • Change: Units can now collide against the edge of the field, this will cause the unit to take 1 damage.

  • Change: Collission damage now always goes through armor

  • Change: Shortcut ALT (show/hide healthbars) has been moved to the key: SHIFT. There were some problems with ALT-TAB'ing out of the application.

  • Improvement: The UI of the world-map has been reworked

  • Improvement: Better scene transitions

  • Bugfix: Scoring bonus for 'under 60 min' now correct

  • Bugfix: Burrower pile can no longer trigger sandwurm aggro

Oakenfold Playtest Depot - MAC BUILD Depot 1498722
