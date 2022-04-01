-
New: Mac build! The Mac branch was falling behind a bit, but has been updated from 0.10.775 to 0.12.960
-
Change: Units can now collide against the edge of the field, this will cause the unit to take 1 damage.
-
Change: Collission damage now always goes through armor
-
Change: Shortcut ALT (show/hide healthbars) has been moved to the key: SHIFT. There were some problems with ALT-TAB'ing out of the application.
-
Improvement: The UI of the world-map has been reworked
-
Improvement: Better scene transitions
-
Bugfix: Scoring bonus for 'under 60 min' now correct
-
Bugfix: Burrower pile can no longer trigger sandwurm aggro
Oakenfold Playtest update for 1 April 2022
New Mac Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update