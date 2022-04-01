Initial release update.

Here's the list of the new features and improvements:
-
More voice over narrations for pilots.
-
Extended tooltips. (they are almost everywhere right now)
-
After selecting an enemy, it is possible to check the range of weapon systems that are out of range.
-
After selecting a pilot, its abilities are displayed. Each one is linked to a tooltip.
-
Some pilots have been a bit more balanced.
-
An academy scene has been added that includes:
a.) Quick tutorial.
b.) Description of the combat mechanics called Tactics.
c.) The list of pilots.
-
Added messages visible during combat, such as:
a.) Sensors deflection %.
b.) Mech overheated.
c.) The estimated torso armor of the opponent after receiving the first torso hit of this fire.
-
Other improvements have also been added.
This is not an April Fool's joke :)
We thank the community and especially Daniel for bringing Early Access to the initial release.
It is very possible that there will be new changes in the future, if not for this particular product then for sure in the sequel.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update