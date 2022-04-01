 Skip to content

Mutilate-a-Doll 2 update for 1 April 2022

Organs & Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update is out now, patchnotes:

Add an approppriate amount of organs and bones inside ragdolls

Add console command "tooSpooky" to disable organs and bones

Modify updating a custom item to update spawn menu and library focus

Modify Joint Slinger to only sling one joint per trigger when Duration is set to 0
Modify cloner descriptions to be more descriptive

Fix Neodymium Sword not being magnetic or triggered by default
Fix respawning rotating items wrong when spawn angle is set
Fix longbow arrow not having fletching
Fix scaling reseting spawn rotation
Fix Disc launcher discs not being explody enough
Fix cloners not launching items
Fix user content failing to share if you had no existing user content
Fix Ignore loading performance issue

