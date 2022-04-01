Organs & Fixes

A small update is out now, patchnotes:
Add an approppriate amount of organs and bones inside ragdolls
Add console command "tooSpooky" to disable organs and bones
Modify updating a custom item to update spawn menu and library focus
Modify Joint Slinger to only sling one joint per trigger when Duration is set to 0
Modify cloner descriptions to be more descriptive
Fix Neodymium Sword not being magnetic or triggered by default
Fix respawning rotating items wrong when spawn angle is set
Fix longbow arrow not having fletching
Fix scaling reseting spawn rotation
Fix Disc launcher discs not being explody enough
Fix cloners not launching items
Fix user content failing to share if you had no existing user content
Fix Ignore loading performance issue
