Urge update for 1 April 2022

Anti-fog bomb, garden, chainsaw enemy - v0.10

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a new enemy, garden for plants, bushes or mushrooms, anti-fog bomb build, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

  • anti-fog bomb build (reduces Yellow fog by 40%, big radius shockwave, etc.)
  • garden build (for herbs, berry bushes and mushrooms)
  • new chainsaw enemy
  • you can dig up random stuff when hitting ground (dirt or dryLake texture) with a shovel
  • crafting recipe for herbal liquid (nettle + dandelion)
  • openable closet and wall storage
  • specific ambient sound for Yellow fog
  • new item "Urid" (solidified Urdust, can be used in a garden as a fertilizer)
  • new item "Dirt"
  • player throw away on explosion/shockwave
  • floating particles underwater
  • new blood splatter effect
  • some new props

CHANGED

  • improved hand idle/walk/sprint animation, added occasional settle movements
  • breaking solidified Urdust can now spawn Urid (small chance to spawn saltpeter)
  • openable cabinets can now spawn multiple items
  • when you get hit while covering with a weapon specific sound will be played
  • saltpeter can be used as a fertilizer in a garden
  • some map changes
  • vehicles get bumpy texture when damaged
  • solidified Urdust has lower chance to get inhabitated
  • solidified Urdust releases less Urdust on break
  • pistol round guns are more powerful

FIXED

  • entering a car (while standing in a bush) would lock stealth state (vignette)
  • hit thud sound not heard on break (boxes, etc.)

