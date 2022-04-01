Anti-fog bomb, garden, chainsaw enemy - v0.10

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing a new enemy, garden for plants, bushes or mushrooms, anti-fog bomb build, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- anti-fog bomb build (reduces Yellow fog by 40%, big radius shockwave, etc.)
- garden build (for herbs, berry bushes and mushrooms)
- new chainsaw enemy
- you can dig up random stuff when hitting ground (dirt or dryLake texture) with a shovel
- crafting recipe for herbal liquid (nettle + dandelion)
- openable closet and wall storage
- specific ambient sound for Yellow fog
- new item "Urid" (solidified Urdust, can be used in a garden as a fertilizer)
- new item "Dirt"
- player throw away on explosion/shockwave
- floating particles underwater
- new blood splatter effect
- some new props
CHANGED
- improved hand idle/walk/sprint animation, added occasional settle movements
- breaking solidified Urdust can now spawn Urid (small chance to spawn saltpeter)
- openable cabinets can now spawn multiple items
- when you get hit while covering with a weapon specific sound will be played
- saltpeter can be used as a fertilizer in a garden
- some map changes
- vehicles get bumpy texture when damaged
- solidified Urdust has lower chance to get inhabitated
- solidified Urdust releases less Urdust on break
- pistol round guns are more powerful
FIXED
- entering a car (while standing in a bush) would lock stealth state (vignette)
- hit thud sound not heard on break (boxes, etc.)
