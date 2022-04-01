 Skip to content

Aquarist update for 1 April 2022

Little update to brighten your Friday!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello you beutiful humans and other creatures!

Another little update is here for you, check it out:

  • fixed bug that caused right mouse button responsible for inspection to stop working
  • fixed the option to sell or not sell aquarium items in the shop, it now works properly
  • static items are still static after saving and loading the game
  • fixed bugs in places where pop-ups showed up and no mouse appeared to close the window
  • many minor bugs fixed

Hopefully, the next update will not only concern bugs, but also new decorations, items and fish that we are adding to the game for you ːsteamhappyː

Sea ya!
Aquarist Team

