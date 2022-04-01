[1.03.05] Optimization of enemy behavior, bug fixes and various adjustments

New Features
- DLC weapons will enhance their basic attribute values as they progress.
Bug Fix
Optimized English and Japanese text
Optimized other languages' text
Optimized RAM issues on different platforms
Optimized the problem of multiple shots overlap
Corrected the problem of game stuck casued by scene collision
Optimized the worm's behavior, attacking venom can also cause damage to the boss
Optimized the wanderer's behavior
Optimized the worm's long-range and melee forward swing movement
Optimized the forward swing of the Stinger Worm
Optimized the hangman leader's swing, down smash forward swing length
Fixed the problem of two-step jump may cause game issues
Optimized the damage caused by the main character's counterattack
Optimized the attack alert of some enemy soldiers
Fixed some voiceover errors
Added the function of unlocking the information bar after finishing the game
Fixed the problem of QTE locking target
Fixed the problem that some maps are displayed incorrectly
Fixed the bug that execution does not cause damage
Fixed the timing of some enemies' attack reminders and undefendable reminders
Fixed the bug that some monsters' attack and action are inconsistent
Optimized the frequency of the main character being knocked away in the battle
Adjusted the double blades: wind whirlwind blade can move freely after release
Adjusted the attack range of Bounce Counter, now Bounce Counter can attack enemies further away
Adjusted the timing of the interruption of the bullet counter, now you can end the action earlier to interrupt other actions
Adjustment of balance
Adjusted combat values
Adjusted the random value of armor damage rate
