ANNO:Mutationem update for 1 April 2022

[1.03.05] Optimization of enemy behavior, bug fixes and various adjustments

Build 8480754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  1. DLC weapons will enhance their basic attribute values as they progress.
Bug Fix

  1. Optimized English and Japanese text

  2. Optimized other languages' text

  3. Optimized RAM issues on different platforms

  4. Optimized the problem of multiple shots overlap

  5. Corrected the problem of game stuck casued by scene collision

  6. Optimized the worm's behavior, attacking venom can also cause damage to the boss

  7. Optimized the wanderer's behavior

  8. Optimized the worm's long-range and melee forward swing movement

  9. Optimized the forward swing of the Stinger Worm

  10. Optimized the hangman leader's swing, down smash forward swing length

  11. Fixed the problem of two-step jump may cause game issues

  12. Optimized the damage caused by the main character's counterattack

  13. Optimized the attack alert of some enemy soldiers

  14. Fixed some voiceover errors

  15. Added the function of unlocking the information bar after finishing the game

  16. Fixed the problem of QTE locking target

  17. Fixed the problem that some maps are displayed incorrectly

  18. Fixed the bug that execution does not cause damage

  19. Fixed the timing of some enemies' attack reminders and undefendable reminders

  20. Fixed the bug that some monsters' attack and action are inconsistent

  21. Optimized the frequency of the main character being knocked away in the battle

  22. Adjusted the double blades: wind whirlwind blade can move freely after release

  23. Adjusted the attack range of Bounce Counter, now Bounce Counter can attack enemies further away

  24. Adjusted the timing of the interruption of the bullet counter, now you can end the action earlier to interrupt other actions

Adjustment of balance

  1. Adjusted combat values

  2. Adjusted the random value of armor damage rate

