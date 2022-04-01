 Skip to content

Starbase update for 1 April 2022

PTU Update 1.4.2022 (PTU Build 832)

Build 8480730

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Note: siege features are arriving to the PTU server next week for testing! More information coming next week, stay tuned.

Devices

  • Fixed transferring to machines via the insurance menus in Esc > Insurance Transfer
  • Fixed issues with some devices, such as YOLOL panels, not being initialized properly

Easy Build Mode

  • Updated old beam assets and fixed snapping points

Gameplay

  • Fixed item container syncing problems when an item was removed
  • Added LODs to e.g. bolts and cables
  • Fixed an issue where the station's inventory remained accessible even when the station was resigned

Ships

  • Fixed an issue where all loose items that were not part of the ship's blob were left behind if ship repair was started from the repair panel, and upon the ship respawning all remaining items in the area were deleted without warning

Ship Shops

  • Updated developer-made ships: Serf, Protoporos Basic, Protoporos Mapmaker, Protoporos Salvager and Protoporos Hauler
  • Changed name and description of: Serf > Serf Scooter

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue that caused the Torpedo Warhead to explode before it was fully repaired
  • Increased Mounted Plasma Cannon projectile speed from 600 to 800 m/s
  • Increased Mounted Plasma Cannon Projectile Energy from 1053 to 1120

PTU Only

  • Heat dissipation rate device field added to Radiator base and extension

  • Large generator assets added to PTU category in Ship Designer Asset Browser

  • Enhancer bonus and heat token issues fixed

    • Enhancers now increase the electricity production of a generator unit correctly and give the correct amount of heat tokens to a generator unit

  • Fixed Fuel Chamber adjacency heat penalty

    • Heat tokens are now distributed correctly to adjacent devices

Changed depots in test_auto branch

