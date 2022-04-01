PTU Update 1.4.2022 (PTU Build 832)

Note: siege features are arriving to the PTU server next week for testing! More information coming next week, stay tuned.
Devices
- Fixed transferring to machines via the insurance menus in Esc > Insurance Transfer
- Fixed issues with some devices, such as YOLOL panels, not being initialized properly
Easy Build Mode
- Updated old beam assets and fixed snapping points
Gameplay
- Fixed item container syncing problems when an item was removed
- Added LODs to e.g. bolts and cables
- Fixed an issue where the station's inventory remained accessible even when the station was resigned
Ships
- Fixed an issue where all loose items that were not part of the ship's blob were left behind if ship repair was started from the repair panel, and upon the ship respawning all remaining items in the area were deleted without warning
Ship Shops
- Updated developer-made ships: Serf, Protoporos Basic, Protoporos Mapmaker, Protoporos Salvager and Protoporos Hauler
- Changed name and description of: Serf > Serf Scooter
Weapons
- Fixed an issue that caused the Torpedo Warhead to explode before it was fully repaired
- Increased Mounted Plasma Cannon projectile speed from 600 to 800 m/s
- Increased Mounted Plasma Cannon Projectile Energy from 1053 to 1120
PTU Only
-
Heat dissipation rate device field added to Radiator base and extension
-
Large generator assets added to PTU category in Ship Designer Asset Browser
-
Enhancer bonus and heat token issues fixed
- Enhancers now increase the electricity production of a generator unit correctly and give the correct amount of heat tokens to a generator unit
-
Fixed Fuel Chamber adjacency heat penalty
- Heat tokens are now distributed correctly to adjacent devices
Changed depots in test_auto branch