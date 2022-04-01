This is a minor patch to correct an issue with the display of the play ball page when the user has their Windows Display Settings set to scale the screen more than 100%. The issue is related to DDBB's auto play ball page scaling feature. This feature is designed to make the play ball page look the same across different screen resolutions. However, when the user is already scaling the screen in their operating system display settings it can result in double scaling. As a result, the DDBB auto scaling feature has been disabled by default. If you want to try DDBB's auto scaling, you can enable it via an option in the User Interface Options Group.
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 1 April 2022
Version 10.0.1 Released (minor patch)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
