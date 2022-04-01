 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 1 April 2022

Update 1.4.22j

Last edited by Wendy

A new patch 1.4.22j is out! We've removed some things you hated and added some fixes you've asked about!

Highlights:

  • We’ve added the ratfolk race;
  • Water elemental from the Shield Maze is now called The Last Azlanti Slayer in memory of all the lives lost during the Last Azlanti Challenge;
  • Nenio’s memory leak has been fixed;
  • Mod support has been disabled;
  • Fixed the issue which blocked the access to the Mythic Path of the Unicorn;
  • You can import Pathfinder: Kingmaker saves now;
  • The mark on Baphomet’s face has been replaced with a “Looser” sign.

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

Quests

  • Fixed the issue that was blocking the romantic dialogue options with Regill after the duel;
  • Lann could survive sparing on the walls of the Drezen - fixed;
  • Fixed the issue with Woljif's romance, now he steals equipment from the inventory after each date, as intended;
  • Fixed the issue with Elven Notes — now all 394 of them can be found in various locations all over the game;
  • The scene of jealousy with Ramien has been fixed;
  • Now you can equip a dress for the Daeran's party. Only available for male characters;
  • Added unique romance for the Swarm That Walks - Deskari;
  • Fixed the quest, which involved Mortal Kombat between companions for the love of the Commander.

Areas

  • Fixed the bug where Water Elemental, also known as “The Last Azlanti Slayer” wasn’t chasing the player all over the Shield Maze;
  • The Boulder's status as the last citizen of Sarkoris has been restored;
  • Added a new mini-game in the Fourth Act — 3D Tetris with islands;
  • Increased the number of areas where Turn-Based combat mode turns on forcefully: The Defense of the Tavern, Assault on Drezen, Black Water, etc.;
  • Added previously missing 9996 delights to “Ten Thousand Delights”;
  • Wrong lightning in the location of the wedding of Commander and Nocticula - fixed.

Crusade

  • Added a real-time with pause mode for the tactical battles;
  • Added a new artifact: Blade of Armageddon;
  • Snipers lost access to bows and now can only use knives;
  • Mimic chests are available for every Mythic Path to hire.

Classes & Mechanics

  • Fixed the issue that allowed barbarians to exit the rage state;
  • Clerics on the Trickster mythic path now have access to the “Beer” domain;
  • Inquisitors now have a ”Nobody expects the Mendevian Inquisition” ability;
  • Flame dancers can now perform “Torture Dance”;
  • Battle singers now have access to a new song;
  • Added an option to polymorph into an owlcat;
  • You can now pet the companions who were polymorphed into animals;
  • Wenduag won’t be able to carry a torch anymore. Spiders are scared of fire;
  • AC of Playful Darkness has been increased to 150, even on the “Story” difficulty;
  • Cayden Cailean's clerics now have access to a new pet — “Beer mug”;
  • Trever’s classes and feats have been rebalanced. Now he has 2 levels of Paladin, 3 levels of Hellknight, 3 levels of Monk, 2 levels of Primalist, 2 levels of Archeologist, 1 level of Magus, and 1 level of Oracle.

Misc

  • The crossbow in the main menu is now categorized as a feature, not a bug.

