Update 1.4.22j

A new patch 1.4.22j is out! We've removed some things you hated and added some fixes you've asked about!
Highlights:
- We’ve added the ratfolk race;
- Water elemental from the Shield Maze is now called The Last Azlanti Slayer in memory of all the lives lost during the Last Azlanti Challenge;
- Nenio’s memory leak has been fixed;
- Mod support has been disabled;
- Fixed the issue which blocked the access to the Mythic Path of the Unicorn;
- You can import Pathfinder: Kingmaker saves now;
- The mark on Baphomet’s face has been replaced with a “Looser” sign.
Beware of possible plot spoilers!
Quests
- Fixed the issue that was blocking the romantic dialogue options with Regill after the duel;
- Lann could survive sparing on the walls of the Drezen - fixed;
- Fixed the issue with Woljif's romance, now he steals equipment from the inventory after each date, as intended;
- Fixed the issue with Elven Notes — now all 394 of them can be found in various locations all over the game;
- The scene of jealousy with Ramien has been fixed;
- Now you can equip a dress for the Daeran's party. Only available for male characters;
- Added unique romance for the Swarm That Walks - Deskari;
- Fixed the quest, which involved Mortal Kombat between companions for the love of the Commander.
Areas
- Fixed the bug where Water Elemental, also known as “The Last Azlanti Slayer” wasn’t chasing the player all over the Shield Maze;
- The Boulder's status as the last citizen of Sarkoris has been restored;
- Added a new mini-game in the Fourth Act — 3D Tetris with islands;
- Increased the number of areas where Turn-Based combat mode turns on forcefully: The Defense of the Tavern, Assault on Drezen, Black Water, etc.;
- Added previously missing 9996 delights to “Ten Thousand Delights”;
- Wrong lightning in the location of the wedding of Commander and Nocticula - fixed.
Crusade
- Added a real-time with pause mode for the tactical battles;
- Added a new artifact: Blade of Armageddon;
- Snipers lost access to bows and now can only use knives;
- Mimic chests are available for every Mythic Path to hire.
Classes & Mechanics
- Fixed the issue that allowed barbarians to exit the rage state;
- Clerics on the Trickster mythic path now have access to the “Beer” domain;
- Inquisitors now have a ”Nobody expects the Mendevian Inquisition” ability;
- Flame dancers can now perform “Torture Dance”;
- Battle singers now have access to a new song;
- Added an option to polymorph into an owlcat;
- You can now pet the companions who were polymorphed into animals;
- Wenduag won’t be able to carry a torch anymore. Spiders are scared of fire;
- AC of Playful Darkness has been increased to 150, even on the “Story” difficulty;
- Cayden Cailean's clerics now have access to a new pet — “Beer mug”;
- Trever’s classes and feats have been rebalanced. Now he has 2 levels of Paladin, 3 levels of Hellknight, 3 levels of Monk, 2 levels of Primalist, 2 levels of Archeologist, 1 level of Magus, and 1 level of Oracle.
Misc
- The crossbow in the main menu is now categorized as a feature, not a bug.
