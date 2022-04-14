 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN update for 14 April 2022

Patch Note Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8480589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upon further investigation, we have newly confirmed players who used cheats or performed other malicious activities and have prohibited their Steam accounts from accessing multiplayer.

Thank you for your continued support & understanding.

Changed files in this update

GOJUN Content Depot 502501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.