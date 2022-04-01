Fret Smasher v0.30.3 A2

[FIXES]
- Fixed an issue regarding Hyper Flux sounds being reversed for activation and deactivation.
- Fixed an issue where leaving a song early wouldn't update the current-song.txt file.
- Fixed an issue with midi files not displaying beat lines correctly.
- Fixed an issue with pull off infinite frontend for sustains.
- Fixed an issue with notes right after a sustain not having a frontend.
- Fixed an issue with chords with different sustain lengths not rendering correctly.
[ADDITIONS]
- Added random song selection to the song select menu. Simply press "Select" on your controller.
- Added song select previews. You can now take a listen to a song before deciding to play. This can be toggled off in the settings.
- Added music to the menus. You can now sit back and relax to some tunes while navigating the menus. This can also be toggled off in the settings.
[ADJUSTMENTS]
- Improved the rendering engine for future effects.
- Results screen now have commas for the displayed values.
- Adjustments to time manager to help improve synchronization between the music and the gameplay.
Changed files in this update