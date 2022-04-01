 Skip to content

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 1 April 2022

Fret Smasher v0.30.3 A2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[FIXES]
  • Fixed an issue regarding Hyper Flux sounds being reversed for activation and deactivation.
  • Fixed an issue where leaving a song early wouldn't update the current-song.txt file.
  • Fixed an issue with midi files not displaying beat lines correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with pull off infinite frontend for sustains.
  • Fixed an issue with notes right after a sustain not having a frontend.
  • Fixed an issue with chords with different sustain lengths not rendering correctly.
[ADDITIONS]
  • Added random song selection to the song select menu. Simply press "Select" on your controller.
  • Added song select previews. You can now take a listen to a song before deciding to play. This can be toggled off in the settings.
  • Added music to the menus. You can now sit back and relax to some tunes while navigating the menus. This can also be toggled off in the settings.
[ADJUSTMENTS]
  • Improved the rendering engine for future effects.
  • Results screen now have commas for the displayed values.
  • Adjustments to time manager to help improve synchronization between the music and the gameplay.

