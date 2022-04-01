 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ikai update for 1 April 2022

Ikai Patch v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8480554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Just wanted to inform you of the things we improved for this patch:

  • Option to disable headbob
  • The sticks of the well are easier to identify between the bones
  • Fixed an issue where players that played the very first prototype on Itch.io and clicked continue the first time they play the game, resulted in a corrupted save file.
  • Minor bugfixing

Thank you so much for your continued support. If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, please let us know!

Changed files in this update

Ikai Content Depot 1315211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.