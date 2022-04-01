Ikai Patch v1.2.1

Hello everyone,
Just wanted to inform you of the things we improved for this patch:
- Option to disable headbob
- The sticks of the well are easier to identify between the bones
- Fixed an issue where players that played the very first prototype on Itch.io and clicked continue the first time they play the game, resulted in a corrupted save file.
- Minor bugfixing
Thank you so much for your continued support. If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, please let us know!
