Release Note 2022/04/01

Added item system.

Item system description:

. A wave of items will periodically appear on the map.

. Characters will automatically pick up items upon contact.

. Each item will have different effects depending on if it is used by a Hunter or Haunt.

. Character will retain items after death and respawn.

. Added skin system. You can change the character's skin on the Personal Settings page on the main menu.

. Added new map "Fudge Lakeside"

. Adjust the in-game point of view

. Added global spectator view

. Game rules adjustments

. Even if the team energy of the haunts is exhausted, dead haunts will still revive after a period of time

. Increased the cooldown after all enchantments are activated

. Hunters respawn with the same mana as when they died

. Various performance and hint optimizations

. Adjusted the performance of hunters' sense

. Adjusted the behavior of hunters attacking invisible haunts

. Added the tips for using scene facilities

. Adjusted the performance of haunts when they are exposed

. Added team kill performance

. Adjusted player icons on the minimap

. Added "lose" images for each team

. Now exposed haunt players see hunters' rage expression