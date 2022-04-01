 Skip to content

Hunt-or-Haunt update for 1 April 2022

Release Note 2022/04/01

Build 8480390

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added item system.
Item system description:
. A wave of items will periodically appear on the map.
. Characters will automatically pick up items upon contact.
. Each item will have different effects depending on if it is used by a Hunter or Haunt.
. Character will retain items after death and respawn.
. Added skin system. You can change the character's skin on the Personal Settings page on the main menu.
. Added new map "Fudge Lakeside"
. Adjust the in-game point of view
. Added global spectator view
. Game rules adjustments
. Even if the team energy of the haunts is exhausted, dead haunts will still revive after a period of time
. Increased the cooldown after all enchantments are activated
. Hunters respawn with the same mana as when they died
. Various performance and hint optimizations
. Adjusted the performance of hunters' sense
. Adjusted the behavior of hunters attacking invisible haunts
. Added the tips for using scene facilities
. Adjusted the performance of haunts when they are exposed
. Added team kill performance
. Adjusted player icons on the minimap
. Added "lose" images for each team
. Now exposed haunt players see hunters' rage expression

