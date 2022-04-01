Assetto Corsa Competizione latest hotfixes OUT NOW!

Dear ACC racers,
ACC latest hotfixes 1.8.13 and 1.8.12 are out now on Steam!
Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.
Hotfix 1.8.13
- Minor graphical and LOD fixes on the Challenger DLC cars
- Fixed fuel per lap function not working on the dash of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
- Updated release liveries and entries for the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
Hotfix 1.8.12
GAMEPLAY:
- Grid mixing is now compatible with all car groups
- Next lap invalidation added for a number of tracks when extending the final corner
- Fixed a game crash in full-season 2021 championship when selecting a specific AMG entry
PHYSICS:
- Fixed an issue with the automatic setup feature erroneously compensating for water film
- Fixed an erroneous behaviour in bumpstop simulation
- Fixed reversed fast bump damper slider and new fast damping values for all cars
- Improved steering axis and relative FFB forces and tweaks in all cars FFB values
(might need slight adjustments from the user, we also remind that you can change FFB gain while driving with numerical pad keys 8 and 2)
- Tweaks in camber gain and toe angle influence on tyre forces
- Tweaks in tyres rolling resistance
- Tweaks in tyre heating generation
- Balancing tweaks for the following cars and track categories: BMW M4 GT3, McLaren 720S GT3, Honda NSX GT3 Evo, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO
GRAPHICS:
- Fixed Ferrari 488 GT3 offset body shadow.
- Fixed Nissan GT-R GT3 rear light emitter clipping with bodywork.
