Samurai Challenge update for 1 April 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are distributing this new patch update to fix a number of bugs and issues.
Please install the latest update before launching the game. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Bugs Fixed
・Added an option in the Settings menu for players using Oculus Rift and Valve Index to enable left-handed play. When enabled, the left-hand controller will be treated as the main controller.

  • We will continue to release further updates in order to further improve the user experience of Samurai Challenge.

