 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sexy Space Airlines update for 1 April 2022

Version 2.2.9 is out!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8480060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello @everyone,
version 2.2.9 is out and brings several fixes and improvements:

► [0000256] Added rarity to profile screen
► [0000300] Threads missing traits should not stand out if not active
► [0000294] Fixed: Bonus traits font to small on profile screen
► Fixed some cards related localization
► [0000131] Highlight flight upgrade multiplier
► [0000296] Update rarity color and card background
► [0000260] Fixed not aligned destination name in luggage dialogue
► [0000150] Increased the required skills point cap to make the office icon blink from 5 to 10
► [0000311] Added tutorial for balancing minigame
► [0000287] Highlight active Event Threads
► [0000241] Re-Work flow for standbye items

  • [0000151] Show icon if girl is on standbye
  • [0000142] Info why an attendent is not available for chatting
    ► Fixed and simplified the way the tags are shown on what can be looted from a luggage
    ► Fixed downloaded assets cache workflow
  • Now uses the embedded assets in the build as expected instead of downloading them from the CDN
  • Do not try to store the embedded assets into the cache anymore
    ► Updated SSA loading screen
    ► Asteroids minigame: asteroids and enemy ships movement is now scaled based on current UI scale factor (the one defined in the options screen)
    ► Asteroids minigame: fixed spaceships and asteroids were not scaling properly to current resolution

Changed files in this update

Sexy Space Airlines Content Depot 1895781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.