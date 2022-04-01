Hello @everyone,
version 2.2.9 is out and brings several fixes and improvements:
► [0000256] Added rarity to profile screen
► [0000300] Threads missing traits should not stand out if not active
► [0000294] Fixed: Bonus traits font to small on profile screen
► Fixed some cards related localization
► [0000131] Highlight flight upgrade multiplier
► [0000296] Update rarity color and card background
► [0000260] Fixed not aligned destination name in luggage dialogue
► [0000150] Increased the required skills point cap to make the office icon blink from 5 to 10
► [0000311] Added tutorial for balancing minigame
► [0000287] Highlight active Event Threads
► [0000241] Re-Work flow for standbye items
- [0000151] Show icon if girl is on standbye
- [0000142] Info why an attendent is not available for chatting
► Fixed and simplified the way the tags are shown on what can be looted from a luggage
► Fixed downloaded assets cache workflow
- Now uses the embedded assets in the build as expected instead of downloading them from the CDN
- Do not try to store the embedded assets into the cache anymore
► Updated SSA loading screen
► Asteroids minigame: asteroids and enemy ships movement is now scaled based on current UI scale factor (the one defined in the options screen)
► Asteroids minigame: fixed spaceships and asteroids were not scaling properly to current resolution
