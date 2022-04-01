 Skip to content

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 1 April 2022

Updated on April 1, 2022

v1.1.5

Fixes:

Haiming Apartment

  1. Fix the same problem in the top half of two symbols in the symbol code of the left drawer of the computer desk in bedroom 304

Adjustments/Additions:

Haiming Apartment

  1. Remove the huarong Dao puzzle from the bookshelf in living room 303, now you can directly interact with music boxes

  2. Replace the electrical box rotation circuit puzzle in living room 303 with the circuit switch puzzle

3.303 Interactive prompts for music box in living room

other

  1. Added zhang Ya's backstory to character files

