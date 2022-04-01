Updated on April 1, 2022

v1.1.5
Fixes:
Haiming Apartment
- Fix the same problem in the top half of two symbols in the symbol code of the left drawer of the computer desk in bedroom 304
Adjustments/Additions:
Haiming Apartment
-
Remove the huarong Dao puzzle from the bookshelf in living room 303, now you can directly interact with music boxes
-
Replace the electrical box rotation circuit puzzle in living room 303 with the circuit switch puzzle
3.303 Interactive prompts for music box in living room
other
- Added zhang Ya's backstory to character files
