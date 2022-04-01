0.4.0 The Visual Update

A whole new look. Rewrote big chunks of the rendering code to make game look better while optimizing rendering performance for budget/older video cards. Fixed some bugs reported by players and made some minor gameplay changes. Full changelog:
Added
- Added birds that fly in the background. (has no effect on gameplay)
Changes
- Modified visuals of pretty much everything except for UI.
- Remade the lighting and particle system to be more performant. So should be more playable for budget/older GPUs.
- Adjusted the cost of splitting spellshots, wizards, and totems to discourage lag machines without limiting spell possibilities.
- Lowered mana cost of harden tether ‘pull’ force to be more competitive.
- Renamed staffs to wands. Existing loadouts will be automatically migrated and should work as expected.
- Renamed group directions category to split directions.
- Increased selftarget wand cooldown to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).
Bug fixes
- Fixed issue that caused spellshots with low health to do more damage than allowed.
- Fixed loadout dropdown not rendering correctly when there are more than ~10 loadouts.
- Fixed camera offset. It had different behavior per resolution.
- Fixed an issue with the camera offset which occurred when a popup window was open while the editor window was closed.
- Fixed the crash that occurred when a hardentetherglyph tries to harden with a dead or removed entity.
- Fixed shot canceling behavior/animation.
- Fixed a rare crash that occurred when spawning totems.
- Fixed text hard edges issue which should improve text readability for 1920x1080 and smaller screens.
- Fixed robe rendering bug that occurred when splitting a wizard while holding a wand in hand.
- Accidently adding extra whitespaces while copying loadout will now be detected and work properly.
- Fixed 4th wand refresh particle trigger to work with totem wands.
