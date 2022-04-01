 Skip to content

Nurose update for 1 April 2022

0.4.0 The Visual Update

Build 8479831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A whole new look. Rewrote big chunks of the rendering code to make game look better while optimizing rendering performance for budget/older video cards. Fixed some bugs reported by players and made some minor gameplay changes. Full changelog:

Added

  • Added birds that fly in the background. (has no effect on gameplay)

Changes

  • Modified visuals of pretty much everything except for UI.
  • Remade the lighting and particle system to be more performant. So should be more playable for budget/older GPUs.
  • Adjusted the cost of splitting spellshots, wizards, and totems to discourage lag machines without limiting spell possibilities.
  • Lowered mana cost of harden tether ‘pull’ force to be more competitive.
  • Renamed staffs to wands. Existing loadouts will be automatically migrated and should work as expected.
  • Renamed group directions category to split directions.
  • Increased selftarget wand cooldown to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue that caused spellshots with low health to do more damage than allowed.
  • Fixed loadout dropdown not rendering correctly when there are more than ~10 loadouts.
  • Fixed camera offset. It had different behavior per resolution.
  • Fixed an issue with the camera offset which occurred when a popup window was open while the editor window was closed.
  • Fixed the crash that occurred when a hardentetherglyph tries to harden with a dead or removed entity.
  • Fixed shot canceling behavior/animation.
  • Fixed a rare crash that occurred when spawning totems.
  • Fixed text hard edges issue which should improve text readability for 1920x1080 and smaller screens.
  • Fixed robe rendering bug that occurred when splitting a wizard while holding a wand in hand.
  • Accidently adding extra whitespaces while copying loadout will now be detected and work properly.
  • Fixed 4th wand refresh particle trigger to work with totem wands.

