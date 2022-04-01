[Notice] Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments Update

Hello. I am the league manager.
These are the bug fixes and updates received through the managers after the official release.
< Revision Update >
-
Modified the winning streak information in the weekly ranking news to show the latest winning streak and losing streak information, not the most consecutive wins.
-
Revised some game balance adjustments in the game.
-
Adjusted the stats of some champions.
-
Fixed the phenomenon that a player with the wrong nickname is created under certain circumstances.
-
Corrected the incorrect indication of the amount of the damage inflicted by the player to the enemy in the game result window.
-
Fixed the phenomenon that the wrong player name appears intermittently at the spectating point.
-
Fixed a problem that caused the player's ability to change intermittently.
In the future, we promise to provide prompt response and continuous management for the smooth game of the managers.
thank you.
Changed files in this update