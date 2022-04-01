 Skip to content

Prison Life update for 1 April 2022

Update 0.2.1 - Quality of Life and Bug Fixes

Build 8479778

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[NEW] Now games in the server browser are sorted - games in lobby appear first
[NEW] Added arrows to teleport you back if you are stuck as a guard at:

  • Underground between the locked door and the escape point.
  • 2 Points near the fences to return to the prison.
  • Teleport out of cells in case you are stuck there.
    [Changed] Backend server stuff with the server browser to allow infinit amount of games open
    [Fixed] Mismatch version for some people
    [Fixed] You would have the running animation when spawning

Here are some previews:

