Update 0.2.1 - Quality of Life and Bug Fixes

[NEW] Now games in the server browser are sorted - games in lobby appear first
[NEW] Added arrows to teleport you back if you are stuck as a guard at:
- Underground between the locked door and the escape point.
- 2 Points near the fences to return to the prison.
- Teleport out of cells in case you are stuck there.
[Changed] Backend server stuff with the server browser to allow infinit amount of games open
[Fixed] Mismatch version for some people
[Fixed] You would have the running animation when spawning
