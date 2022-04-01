Hello everyone!

The spring event in the game "World End Diner" has started!

Spring event

Cherry blossoms

During the period, the island will have cherry blossoms blooming in the spring season.

Enjoy viewing the cherry blossoms with animals!

(If you are a diner lvl 7 or above and have the concept of seasons unlocked, you will continue to have cherry blossoms in the spring season after the spring imbeto end.)

Special quest

If your Diner Lv 4 or higher, there will be a pink robot appearing somewhere on the island.

Talking to her will trigger a special quest.

By proceeding with that quest, you can obtain a recipe that can only be produced during this period.

Get those recipes and try to produce a special dish!

This event will continue until around April 20.

New Recipes

Cherry Pie

Apart from the spring event, the oven recipe "Cherry Pie" has been added.

This one can be learned from the oven skill tree.



That is all for this update.

During this period, I'd like to thank everyone who filed bug reports and everyone who streamed videos on Youtube, Twitch, Nico Nico Video, etc.!

Also, a big thank you to those of you who wrote STEAM reviews!

Your wonderful reviews have been a great encouragement to me in developing the game!

If any of you haven't written a review yet, please do, it would make me very happy!



I will continue to make various updates.

Please enjoy "World End Diner"!

Thank you.