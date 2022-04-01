Thief Simulator patch 1.55

Patch log:
- Fix wrong mission sequence
- Fix getting out of the car when changing location
- Fix nulls at the factory
- Fix jewelry that glows too much
- Fix null from the select circle
- Fix detection of suspicious activity at the generator in district 1
- Fix glitching wall in house 104
- Fix the policeman, he did not shoot at the character when he was in a mini-game, it was only after closing that he used a paralyzer
- Fix if the NPC opens the door while the players open the lock with lock picks, the opening of the lock does not stop
- Fix the brick is unable to break the window
- Fix if there are clothes in the wardrobe where players are hiding, the camera will be able to partially see through them.
- Fix missing item names
- Fix detection by NPC when entering/exiting a home
- Fix nulls from house 201 in the second district
- Fix nulls from the police when trying to get to the player, when he is in the car to be stolen from home 201
- Fix nulls from Vini
- Fix that you can’t enter by crouching on the stairs at the back of home 202
- Fix disappearing image, replica mission
- Improved translations with a replica mission + restored wall gap on the image
- Fix police begin to chase the player when he drives the car over on the right side of the street after house 303
Changed files in this update