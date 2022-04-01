 Skip to content

Thief Simulator update for 1 April 2022

Thief Simulator patch 1.55

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch log:

  • Fix wrong mission sequence
  • Fix getting out of the car when changing location
  • Fix nulls at the factory
  • Fix jewelry that glows too much
  • Fix null from the select circle
  • Fix detection of suspicious activity at the generator in district 1
  • Fix glitching wall in house 104
  • Fix the policeman, he did not shoot at the character when he was in a mini-game, it was only after closing that he used a paralyzer
  • Fix if the NPC opens the door while the players open the lock with lock picks, the opening of the lock does not stop
  • Fix the brick is unable to break the window
  • Fix if there are clothes in the wardrobe where players are hiding, the camera will be able to partially see through them.
  • Fix missing item names
  • Fix detection by NPC when entering/exiting a home
  • Fix nulls from house 201 in the second district
  • Fix nulls from the police when trying to get to the player, when he is in the car to be stolen from home 201
  • Fix nulls from Vini
  • Fix that you can’t enter by crouching on the stairs at the back of home 202
  • Fix disappearing image, replica mission
  • Improved translations with a replica mission + restored wall gap on the image
  • Fix police begin to chase the player when he drives the car over on the right side of the street after house 303

