Update 1.0.8

Citizens! We have prepared for you another big Beholder 3 update 🚨
List of changes:
- Added many graphic customization options
- Added VSync support
- Added a new animation for Annemarie Pinkert of calling her daughter
- Added a new animation for Tina Günzel of playing the violin from time to time
- Removed Bruno Zweig from the final dialogue with Stephen Huberts
- Fixed an issue with Emma Grundig just talking about the concert, the dialogue options are visible after that dialogue again
- Fixed an issue where you could give several cameras to Wolf Henker during the "Sound of Progress" quest, the dialogue about the camera will be played only once
- When the "Youthful Exuberance" quest fails while Wolf and Ulrike are standing outside, they return to their flat
- When reporting Ernst Müller, his "angry" dialogue won't play forever anymore, you can talk to him after that conversation again
- Ida Weckert now does other activities instead of playing the violin
- Other minor fixes
