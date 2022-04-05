 Skip to content

Beholder 3 update for 5 April 2022

Update 1.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Citizens! We have prepared for you another big Beholder 3 update 🚨

List of changes:

  • Added many graphic customization options
  • Added VSync support
  • Added a new animation for Annemarie Pinkert of calling her daughter
  • Added a new animation for Tina Günzel of playing the violin from time to time
  • Removed Bruno Zweig from the final dialogue with Stephen Huberts
  • Fixed an issue with Emma Grundig just talking about the concert, the dialogue options are visible after that dialogue again
  • Fixed an issue where you could give several cameras to Wolf Henker during the "Sound of Progress" quest, the dialogue about the camera will be played only once
  • When the "Youthful Exuberance" quest fails while Wolf and Ulrike are standing outside, they return to their flat
  • When reporting Ernst Müller, his "angry" dialogue won't play forever anymore, you can talk to him after that conversation again
  • Ida Weckert now does other activities instead of playing the violin
  • Other minor fixes

