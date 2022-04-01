S.P.A.T. 0.38

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!
Do not forget that there is a giveaway for your ideas, I will also be glad to hear all your feedback and wishes in our discord.
CHANGELOG
NEW
- The werewolf quest is back! Fight a dangerous opponent that can only be killed with silver!
A dangerous feature of the werewolf is that he calls his allies in battle. Every 20 seconds, a werewolf minion will spawn.
- New S.P.A.T. weapon is a combat tomahawk. (Button 5)
- Added a battle cry to bait monsters. Button "C".
Interaction range 20 meters, can be used once every 20 seconds.
- Now you can choose between light sticks and road flares. With this light, flare scares away small monsters for a while. The total number - 3.
- Brainstormer changes position after each attack. Less weapon shaking from the brain attack.
- Added crawler sounds.
- Screen mission failed and exiting the game in standalone.
- FOV value is saved.
GAME BALANCE
- Wendigo slightly reduced damage and attack speed.
- Increased werewolf minion vision range.
- Supply call -1 minute.
- Crawler attack speed reduced.
- Granny's vision and hearing range has been reduced.
- The screamer will spawn a wave behind him and it will not just run to his location, but will specifically attack the players.
- Light grenades max 2.
- One ammo mag falls from the corpses of 100%.
- The police station outside spawns one grandma instead of two.
- Brainstormer effect radius reduced from 20m to 18m.
- Decoy bait radius increased from 300m to 350m.
BUG FIXES
- Player gets knocked down when he already dead.
- Wendigo sticks and does not move if he wants to throw a skull but does not find the target.
- The shotgun is replenished with 30 rounds.
- Headshots did not score points for a kill.
- Light grenade does not add scores.
- Moose got stronger
- Monsters spawn on rooftops.
- Removed collisions on Chemical Light Sticks.
- No scores are awarded for killing with a grenade launcher.
- Yeti's stone is too big on the client.
- Grenade launcher max ammo resupply - 4 (not 6).
- The outline of quest items disappears if you press E, but the quest item is not activated.
- Disables SteamVR auto start up.
- Effects continue after the death of the brainstormer.
- The player cannot shoot after being resurrected if they were knocked down during death.
KNOWN BUGS
- Gamma settings don't always work.
Changed files in this update