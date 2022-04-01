[01.04. – 04.04.] Event: Higher Betting Fortune!

Want to get the most out of your gear? Now’s your chance to make it even better!Look forward to the following upgrade events between 01/04 and 04/04 (11AM CEST):
- 50% higher chance when gambling. An increased chance to change a weapon or equipment item’s rarity level up to max. level 7 (or level 8 for champion gear). This reduces the risk of the item being destroyed on a failed gambling attempt.
Seize your chance. We wish you all the best of luck upgrading your gear!
The NosTale Team
