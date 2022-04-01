 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NosTale update for 1 April 2022

[01.04. – 04.04.] Event: Higher Betting Fortune!

Share · View all patches · Build 8479355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Want to get the most out of your gear? Now’s your chance to make it even better!Look forward to the following upgrade events between 01/04 and 04/04 (11AM CEST):

  • 50% higher chance when gambling. An increased chance to change a weapon or equipment item’s rarity level up to max. level 7 (or level 8 for champion gear). This reduces the risk of the item being destroyed on a failed gambling attempt.

Seize your chance. We wish you all the best of luck upgrading your gear!

The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8479355
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.