- prevent space-crawling your way back to the ship without the EVA suit in the intro level (sorry, Silent)
- updated icecream fridge magnet to be more yellow
- added paging to options menus, when using large text setting
- filter panel respects font setting
- moved corner screws to prevent rotary wheel overlap
- updated job number on noticeboard to not count accepted jobs
FixFox update for 1 April 2022
Minor updates - build 303
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Spacr Windows Depot 1696221
- Loading history…
Spacr Mac Depot 1696222
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update