FixFox update for 1 April 2022

Minor updates - build 303

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • prevent space-crawling your way back to the ship without the EVA suit in the intro level (sorry, Silent)
  • updated icecream fridge magnet to be more yellow
  • added paging to options menus, when using large text setting
  • filter panel respects font setting
  • moved corner screws to prevent rotary wheel overlap
  • updated job number on noticeboard to not count accepted jobs

Changed files in this update

