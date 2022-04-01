 Skip to content

Frail Faces update for 1 April 2022

v0.15.3: April's Fun Update

Build 8479058

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor update which reworks some masks and adds new effects and abilities to random-themed masks.
Venaide and Karnex masks have been replaced by Casseau and Ike masks in Demo version.

[Item Reworks]
Armament now changes a regular attack of next masks:

  • Taika (Magic Snake)
  • Casseau (Die)
  • Arida (Split Shot)
  • Miya (Kamaitachi)
  • Tarraxt (Dual Barrel)

[Mask Reworks]
Bernard

  • Attack speed was decreased (15fr->45fr)
  • Movement speed was decreased (Sonic->Sluggish)
  • Special ability "Roar" was changed to "Warcry": Deals low damage to enemies in circle and pushes them
  • Ultimate ability "Decapitate" was reworked: Makes a circular swing which deals random damage up to missing health of enemies
  • Passive ability "Hibernation" was changed to "Adrenaline Rush": Increases movement/attack speed per (100/Soulpower) combo

Casseau

  • New SFX were added

Ike

  • Prank: 19 new random actions were added

Fidget:

  • "Bullrun" random action was added
  • Chance of activation is halved

The major update v0.16 which adds new content is delayed and will be timed to the next sale event.

Changed files in this update

