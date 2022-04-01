v0.15.3: April's Fun Update

A minor update which reworks some masks and adds new effects and abilities to random-themed masks.
Venaide and Karnex masks have been replaced by Casseau and Ike masks in Demo version.
[Item Reworks]
Armament now changes a regular attack of next masks:
- Taika (Magic Snake)
- Casseau (Die)
- Arida (Split Shot)
- Miya (Kamaitachi)
- Tarraxt (Dual Barrel)
[Mask Reworks]
Bernard
- Attack speed was decreased (15fr->45fr)
- Movement speed was decreased (Sonic->Sluggish)
- Special ability "Roar" was changed to "Warcry": Deals low damage to enemies in circle and pushes them
- Ultimate ability "Decapitate" was reworked: Makes a circular swing which deals random damage up to missing health of enemies
- Passive ability "Hibernation" was changed to "Adrenaline Rush": Increases movement/attack speed per (100/Soulpower) combo
Casseau
- New SFX were added
Ike
- Prank: 19 new random actions were added
Fidget:
- "Bullrun" random action was added
- Chance of activation is halved
The major update v0.16 which adds new content is delayed and will be timed to the next sale event.
Changed files in this update