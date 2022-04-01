Blaston: Redacted Update is live!

We’re hitting you with a one-two punch of updates this month, and before the Blaston Reloaded update, we’re releasing the Blaston Redacted update! We’ve added a lot of community requested features and balancing to get you ready before all the attachments are added to the game.

New Feature: Machine Learning Bots

We heard you, you want more difficult bots. We’ll you’re in for a treat, because we turned on machine learning on them, and to our surprise, these bots have gotten way out of control. For some reason, they all managed to get a hold of Blamos the camera hat, which lacks both a torso and hands. While we try to lock these bad bots down and give Clamos a stern talking to, queue up today and you might run into them!

New Seasonal Mode: Street Brawl

In this new seasonal mode, players share a single platform and have no weapons but their fists and passionate spirit. The mode takes place in the Scrapper’s Street, and is perfect as a conclusion for your Discord trash talk.

New Feature: Podium Distance

It’s time for us to be true to our community and include this into the patch notes. We’re documenting this from now on and we’ve moved the platforms 0.00000001 milimetres further away from each other for optimal gameplay.

New Feature: Lena Everywhere System

Lena has gone rogue and will now start to appear where you least expect it, the main menu. In the crowd of matches, private Ozo Lounge lobbies, perhaps even in your living room. If she gets close enough to you, she will steal all of your tokens.

New Weapon: Pebble

You’ve mastered the FrostByte, now welcoming the Pebble! This little nasty rock has high projectile collision, will daze you on hit and may remind you of some horrible memories from elementary school.

New Collaboration Weapon: Holy Hand Grenade

When we said “hit the mark” we weren’t fooling around. We’re bringing a classic to the world of Blaston. This nade has all of the nade components combined into a single weapon. This one has a 20 second cooldown, but upon detonation fires the Hammer, Nova, Majestic, Lance, Avalanche nade effects.

New Feature: Steve the intern

We’ve recruited a new member to the team, Steve! Steve will hang out in the Ozo lounge at all times of the day to make you feel at home and also give you some life advice should you need it. We made sure to duck tape the VR headset to his head, locked him to a chair and put him in a storage room at the office. Enjoy this feature while he lasts!

Permanently removed all references to Jimboxx in the game.

(Meta) Increased bHaptics haptic feedback by 9999%.

“Entry of the Gladiators” will now start to play during matches when you juggle nades.

To prevent players' pulses from going too high, we’ve changed the in-game music to calm ambient sounds for a relaxing experience.

Queueing up for ranked now sends players into a dark void without any UI or music where they can reflect on their mistakes.

Cortex Shield : Is now as wide as the platform that you stand on.

: Is now as wide as the platform that you stand on. Aegis Shield : Increased health to 1000, decreased size by 90%.

: Increased health to 1000, decreased size by 90%. Quicksilver : Doubled the boost speed, is now activated by grabbing with both hands.

: Doubled the boost speed, is now activated by grabbing with both hands. Tundra : Hitting a player with a Tundra projectile will now freeze the opponents game to make them crash and give you an instant win.

: Hitting a player with a Tundra projectile will now freeze the opponents game to make them crash and give you an instant win. Nova Helix : Reverted balance to the release version of the weapon.

: Reverted balance to the release version of the weapon. Vandal : Cloud projectile now destroys held weapons.

: Cloud projectile now destroys held weapons. Bunker Barrier: Now lasts 0.421 seconds longer.

Gave the bartender a Hammer which is used on players whenever a glass is thrown their way. Players hit by the hammer will be sent back to the main menu.

On Fridays, Ozo the bear will now appear in the Disco to DJ some banging beats.

Ranked Changes

Fist bumping your opponent after a match now gives players extra LP.

Doing inappropriate gestures after a match now makes players lose extra LP.

Bug Fixes