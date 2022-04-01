 Skip to content

Jester Street : Card-Counting Trainer update for 1 April 2022

Quick patch (#2)

Build 8478972

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies, I left the cards in testing mode on the last export (Ace's and 10's, Only -if only, eh!). Corrected now.

Any issues, just restart Steam and the game should auto-update.

Apologies,

-Sus.

