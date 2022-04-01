A number of important quick fixes I just uploaded:
- Fixed: Save game bug that prevented fortified walls and stone gates from being saved and loaded
- Fixed: Griffins no longer suffer from identity crisis thinking they are harpies when they eat people (leading to a wrong death cause in the log)
- Fixed: Text on monster flags (when mouse hovering over them) now correctly scaled
- Fixed: Close button on peasant log is no longer partially hidden by scroll bar
- Fixed: Peasants can now get correctly wounded during monster attacks, not just eaten
- Balance: Yield of cabbage fields reduced
- Balance: Watchtowers now have reduced spotting distances on higher difficulty settings. In other words: You can't just plop down one watchtower in the center of the map and it'll detect monsters all around, you have to put several watchtowers somewhat close to the forest edges.
- Tents are now removed from the map when destroyed or vacant
Changed files in this update