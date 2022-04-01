Update: 0.5.37.207 - Improving the Metro map

-
New: We've heard your feedback and have improved Metro significantly. There are now new exits out of the spawns on both sides of the map, as well as new and improved cover all over. We hope this improves the balance and overall feel of the map significantly;
Changed: Lately, we have noticed the Glock has been significantly under performing on the battlefield. So after some careful deliberation, we have decided to give the Glock an ACOG as its default sight;
Changed: Increased the vote kick amount to 10 at a full 32 player game;
-Improved: The blur of the camera when aiming down sights has been improved and optimized;
-Improved: Slightly lowered the camera when crouching to prevent head glitching.;
