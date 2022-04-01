 Skip to content

Blender update for 1 April 2022

Blender 3.1.2 Corrective Release !

Build 8478727 · Last edited by Wendy

A followup to 3.1.1 [which unfortunately introduced a regression], Blender 3.1.2 features more fixes:

  • Regression: The location of "Viewport Gizmos" is not correct in POSE mode (multi-object/armature editing, multiple bones selected). (T96347)
  • Compositor: Missing output UI for Normal node. (T96860)
  • GPU subdivision: Crash on select in Edit Mode with X-Ray on and Mirror Modifier. (T96344)
  • GPU subdivision modifier: Smooth Shade doesn't work. (T96915)
  • OBJ: mark the new 3.1+ exporter as experimental for now. (rB2cfca7d9101)
  • OBJ: reintroduce export menu item for the old (pre-3.1) python exporter. (rBA19337ef729)

