Blender 3.1.2 Corrective Release !

A followup to 3.1.1 [which unfortunately introduced a regression], Blender 3.1.2 features more fixes:
- Regression: The location of "Viewport Gizmos" is not correct in POSE mode (multi-object/armature editing, multiple bones selected). (T96347)
- Compositor: Missing output UI for Normal node. (T96860)
- GPU subdivision: Crash on select in Edit Mode with X-Ray on and Mirror Modifier. (T96344)
- GPU subdivision modifier: Smooth Shade doesn't work. (T96915)
- OBJ: mark the new 3.1+ exporter as experimental for now. (rB2cfca7d9101)
- OBJ: reintroduce export menu item for the old (pre-3.1) python exporter. (rBA19337ef729)
Changed files in this update