Paper Wizards update for 1 April 2022

0.06 Update!

Paper Wizards update for 1 April 2022

0.06 Update!

Build 8478696

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This small update I've created new unique spell effects for the abyss branch, it was always meant to be the utility spell branch that can help in ways that not only damage the enemies!

