[Hint System] Add a hint system: It will be turned on 20-30 seconds after the stage begins. Click the light bulb on the pause panel to enter it.
[Retry Button] Change the function of retry button to "undo the last operation".
Sheep's Territory update for 1 April 2022
Game Update (April 1st, 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Hint System] Add a hint system: It will be turned on 20-30 seconds after the stage begins. Click the light bulb on the pause panel to enter it.
Changed files in this update