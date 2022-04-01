 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cargo Company update for 1 April 2022

Update 1.6 - Gameplay tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8478513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.6 of "Cargo Company" is now available, with various game value tweaks, better bulldozing pricing and more.

Details here:

  • Better bulldozing prices
    Implemented correct bulldozing prizing: When you bulldoze a large area, you won't need to pay anything for fields which didn't contain anything before.
    Also, the exact price you will pay is now displayed before bulldozing the area.

  • Performance improvements for various scenarious

  • Various adjustments to price development of cargo and passengers

  • Improved path finding for busses

  • Fixed a small problem causing wrong money values to be displayed from some trains sometimes when upgrading an old savegame to the new version of the game

Thanks for all the feedback you've sent in so far, nice that you like the game.

Changed files in this update

Cargo Company Content Depot 1371501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.