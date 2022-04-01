Update 1.6 - Gameplay tweaks

Update 1.6 of "Cargo Company" is now available, with various game value tweaks, better bulldozing pricing and more.
Details here:
-
Better bulldozing prices
Implemented correct bulldozing prizing: When you bulldoze a large area, you won't need to pay anything for fields which didn't contain anything before.
Also, the exact price you will pay is now displayed before bulldozing the area.
-
Performance improvements for various scenarious
-
Various adjustments to price development of cargo and passengers
-
Improved path finding for busses
-
Fixed a small problem causing wrong money values to be displayed from some trains sometimes when upgrading an old savegame to the new version of the game
Thanks for all the feedback you've sent in so far, nice that you like the game.
Changed files in this update