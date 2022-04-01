- Melee code adjustment
- Collision fixes on Garden City
- Fixed server browser for new verification settings
- Players can now require verification on their own servers
- Players can now name their hosted servers from the host menu (I swear I will disable this if y'all get wild)
- Containers spawn loot on boot again
- Chest shots to zombies deal 150% more damage
- New masks
- New helmets
- New collectibles
- More character model skins added to Change Clothes hotkey (clipping issues with body armor on female characters is a known issue)
- You now get a random character skin on respawn
- Added color variations to zombies
- General performance tweaking
- Attempt at fixing dead player bodies not showing / becoming invisible
- Bug fixes on base claim to hopefully work more reliably
- Bug fix on door regarding ownership
DeadPoly update for 1 April 2022
Patch 0.0.4b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update