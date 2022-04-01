 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 1 April 2022

Patch 0.0.4b

Patch 0.0.4b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Melee code adjustment
  • Collision fixes on Garden City
  • Fixed server browser for new verification settings
  • Players can now require verification on their own servers
  • Players can now name their hosted servers from the host menu (I swear I will disable this if y'all get wild)
  • Containers spawn loot on boot again
  • Chest shots to zombies deal 150% more damage
  • New masks
  • New helmets
  • New collectibles
  • More character model skins added to Change Clothes hotkey (clipping issues with body armor on female characters is a known issue)
  • You now get a random character skin on respawn
  • Added color variations to zombies
  • General performance tweaking
  • Attempt at fixing dead player bodies not showing / becoming invisible
  • Bug fixes on base claim to hopefully work more reliably
  • Bug fix on door regarding ownership

