Bitburner update for 1 April 2022

Giant game overhaul

1 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.7.0 2022-04-01 - Giant overhaul

Platform

  • Available on the Atari 2600 and flipphones.

Hacking

  • Now gated by a real life subscription to Nord-west VPN
  • Is now considered rude, thus lowers karma.

PVP

  • Added PVP, you can now hack other players.

New location

  • Added new location "Outer Space" to the travel agency. Traveling to Outer Space results in the player instantly dying, resetting your save file.

UI

  • Upgraded to support VR
  • Removed all whitespace from the UI to make room for added features
  • Defaults to light theme
  • UI moved up 3px to accomodate average player height

Bladeburner

  • Bladeburner now scales off of your INT stat instead of physical stats. Stat requirements remain unchanged.

API

  • No longer supports javascript, now supports python, befunge, and whitespace.
  • Added ‘willScriptHalt’ (collecting my nobel prize soon)

Stock Market

  • The stock market now has a net worth of $25, allowing players to buy large portions of the market earlier in the game

Hashnet

  • Hashes can no longer be spent

Keystrokes

  • Combat stats now tied to keyboard stroke (press hard = more strength, type quickly = more agi)

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a long-standing bug where installing augs wiped scripts on all servers except home. Now wipes home as well.
  • Fixed bug where buying aug didn't cost any reputation.

Misc

  • Updated ToS (Terms of Service): For legal reasons, we must now inform your employer if you are playing Bitburner during business hours.
  • Faction rep/favour now decreases if you purchase one of their augs from another faction.
  • Connections to remote servers only last 5 seconds, so you have to hack faster
  • Added "Hunger" stat, must eat noodles every 8 hours to avoid hospitalization.
  • Copy-pasting has been disabled to prevent players from cheating
  • Gain 1 entropy virus every time a script errors.
  • Can only enter a BN if the current day of the month matches the BN number.
    (More BNs in progress to make it possible to play in the second half of the month)
  • Players now start in BN8
  • Bathroom breaks will now be timed
  • Mouse support deprecated
  • Scripts can be minted and sold on the Steam marketplace.
  • In-game location can now be purchased by sponsors.
  • Sponsored by Roids legendary shadows
  • Added in-app purchases (1$ in game for 1$ IRL)
  • Removed tutorial and documentation, just read the source I’m tired of updating docs.
  • Sleeves now go rogue when their shock reaches 0
  • Added Gigabyteburner3000 inside Megabyteburner2000.
  • BN12 now gives levels of QLink instead of Neuroflux.
  • Gang and Corporation now drain money from the player.
  • Joe from joesguns found a rocket launcher and will now hunt the player.
  • Boost noodle bar

