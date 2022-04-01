Giant game overhaul

1.7.0 2022-04-01 - Giant overhaul
Platform
- Available on the Atari 2600 and flipphones.
Hacking
- Now gated by a real life subscription to Nord-west VPN
- Is now considered rude, thus lowers karma.
PVP
- Added PVP, you can now hack other players.
New location
- Added new location "Outer Space" to the travel agency. Traveling to Outer Space results in the player instantly dying, resetting your save file.
UI
- Upgraded to support VR
- Removed all whitespace from the UI to make room for added features
- Defaults to light theme
- UI moved up 3px to accomodate average player height
Bladeburner
- Bladeburner now scales off of your INT stat instead of physical stats. Stat requirements remain unchanged.
API
- No longer supports javascript, now supports python, befunge, and whitespace.
- Added ‘willScriptHalt’ (collecting my nobel prize soon)
Stock Market
- The stock market now has a net worth of $25, allowing players to buy large portions of the market earlier in the game
Hashnet
- Hashes can no longer be spent
Keystrokes
- Combat stats now tied to keyboard stroke (press hard = more strength, type quickly = more agi)
Bug Fix
- Fixed a long-standing bug where installing augs wiped scripts on all servers except home. Now wipes home as well.
- Fixed bug where buying aug didn't cost any reputation.
Misc
- Updated ToS (Terms of Service): For legal reasons, we must now inform your employer if you are playing Bitburner during business hours.
- Faction rep/favour now decreases if you purchase one of their augs from another faction.
- Connections to remote servers only last 5 seconds, so you have to hack faster
- Added "Hunger" stat, must eat noodles every 8 hours to avoid hospitalization.
- Copy-pasting has been disabled to prevent players from cheating
- Gain 1 entropy virus every time a script errors.
- Can only enter a BN if the current day of the month matches the BN number.
(More BNs in progress to make it possible to play in the second half of the month)
- Players now start in BN8
- Bathroom breaks will now be timed
- Mouse support deprecated
- Scripts can be minted and sold on the Steam marketplace.
- In-game location can now be purchased by sponsors.
- Sponsored by Roids legendary shadows
- Added in-app purchases (1$ in game for 1$ IRL)
- Removed tutorial and documentation, just read the source I’m tired of updating docs.
- Sleeves now go rogue when their shock reaches 0
- Added Gigabyteburner3000 inside Megabyteburner2000.
- BN12 now gives levels of QLink instead of Neuroflux.
- Gang and Corporation now drain money from the player.
- Joe from joesguns found a rocket launcher and will now hunt the player.
- Boost noodle bar
