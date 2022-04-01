Wedding dress DLC adds new colors and promotions

婚纱DLC添加以下内容（之前持有该DLC的玩家可以同步更新）：
婚纱女祭祀：白、黑、红、黄、紫
婚纱小鲤法杖：白、粉、黑、红、蓝
婚纱小鲤女装：白、粉、黑、红、蓝
修复内容：
华容道小游戏移动白点时退出，再次进入会出bug。
steam成就英文翻译。
Wedding dress DLC contains the following:
wedding dress - sacrificial - white
wedding dress - sacrificial - black
wedding dress - sacrificial - red
wedding dress - sacrificial - yellow
wedding dress -sacrificial - purple
wedding dress - staff - white
wedding dress - staff - pink
wedding dress - staff - black
wedding dress - staff - red
wedding dress - staff - blue
wedding dress - sister - white
wedding dress - sister - pink
wedding dress - sister - black
wedding dress - sister - red
wedding dress - sister - blue
Repair content:
The Huarong Road mini-game exits when the white point is moved, and there will be a bug when re-entering it.
Steam achievement English translation.
向大家汇报一下针对《嗜血印》一代，我们现在做的并在未来更新的内容：
1、几种消耗血灵为主的远程御剑类嗜血印主动技能。
2、新的rogue模式。
3、新的角色皮肤、武器
4、重置升级第五、六章场景美术（效果见下图）
I will report to you the contents of future updates:
- Several long-range sword-fighting active skills that consume blood spirits.
- New rogue mode.
- New character skins and weapons
- Reset and upgrade the art scenes of Chapters 5 and 6 (see the picture below for the effect)
