Stone Story RPG update for 1 April 2022

Advanced UI - version 3.13.3

1 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stonescript

This patch introduces a new system for building complex and performant user interfaces. This is comprised of four object types: Panel, Button, Text and Anim. All of them inherit behavior from the common 'Component' type. The top-level UI namespace has also gained a few functions. See the Stonescript manual for details. Additions:

UI: ui.root, ui.AddPanel(), ui.AddText(), ui.AddAnim(), ui.AddStyle().

Component: x, y, w, h, absoluteX, absoluteY, anchor, dock, ax, ay, dx, dy, parent, visible.

Panel: children, clip, color, style, Clear(), Add(), Remove().

Button (Pre-existing type). Additions: hcolor, SetDown(), SetUp().

Text: align, color, bgColor, lines, text.

Anim: color, duration, flipX, flipY, frame, gamePause, isPlaying, isPaused, pivotX, pivotY, Load(string), playOnStart, loop, Pause(), Play(), Stop().

