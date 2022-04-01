 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BEACHED update for 1 April 2022

0.23 - Climbing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8477893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW - Mounting System, reach new heights!
NEW - Blue Flowers located around the map

IMPROVED - First Person Latency
IMPROVED - Password Protected Servers, fixed rare instances when players are unable to connect to a server

Changed files in this update

BEACHED Depot 1412191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.