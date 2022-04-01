0.23 - Climbing Update

NEW - Mounting System, reach new heights!
NEW - Blue Flowers located around the map
IMPROVED - First Person Latency
IMPROVED - Password Protected Servers, fixed rare instances when players are unable to connect to a server
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
NEW - Mounting System, reach new heights!
NEW - Blue Flowers located around the map
IMPROVED - First Person Latency
IMPROVED - Password Protected Servers, fixed rare instances when players are unable to connect to a server
Changed files in this update