- The optional profanity filter now censors certain monster sprites.
- Fixed bug when dual-wielding: If the weapon held in main-hand was not compatible with an ability, that ability would fail to activate even if the ability was compatible with the weapon held in off-hand.
- Fixed error when sorting empty lists.
- Fixed visual bug with the stat comparison window while using the Growth Reallocation service.
- Fixed typo in achievements.
- Fixed typo in class descriptions.
- Fixed a visual bug in a late-game area.
Crystal Project update for 1 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.1
