Crystal Project update for 1 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.1

Build 8477846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The optional profanity filter now censors certain monster sprites.
  • Fixed bug when dual-wielding: If the weapon held in main-hand was not compatible with an ability, that ability would fail to activate even if the ability was compatible with the weapon held in off-hand.
  • Fixed error when sorting empty lists.
  • Fixed visual bug with the stat comparison window while using the Growth Reallocation service.
  • Fixed typo in achievements.
  • Fixed typo in class descriptions.
  • Fixed a visual bug in a late-game area.

