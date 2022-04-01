 Skip to content

三国仁义传 the Romantic of Righteousness: SanGuo Playtest update for 1 April 2022

April 1 stability update

Thank you very much for your support and feedback. The update is as follows:

Stability:

  • Adjusted enemy combat logic.

  • Fixed a crash when stepping on CaoCao Boss.

Functional:

  • Reduced the reaction force of the rope and reduced the problem of swinging the rope out of the scene.

  • Adjusted the repelling effect when enemies are attacked.

  • Adjusted the impact of archers shooting arrows.

  • Fixed an issue where enemies could chase down or slash players across stairs.

Scene:

  • Adjusted the air wall in Act 1.

  • Tweaked 2nd act building ship collision of some planks.

  • Tweaked individual platform collisions.

UI: [h1] [/ h1]

-UI dialogs added depth to background transparency.

  • Fixed an issue where the blade shield Boss did not display health bars in act 2.

  • Fixed an issue where there was no black screen after the building ship passed in Act 2.

I hope you can give more support to "the Romantic of Righteousness: SanGuo", I will continue to work hard to ensure the complete launch of the game!

