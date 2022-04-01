April 1 stability update

Thank you very much for your support and feedback. The update is as follows:
Stability:
-
Adjusted enemy combat logic.
-
Fixed a crash when stepping on CaoCao Boss.
Functional:
-
Reduced the reaction force of the rope and reduced the problem of swinging the rope out of the scene.
-
Adjusted the repelling effect when enemies are attacked.
-
Adjusted the impact of archers shooting arrows.
-
Fixed an issue where enemies could chase down or slash players across stairs.
Scene:
-
Adjusted the air wall in Act 1.
-
Tweaked 2nd act building ship collision of some planks.
-
Tweaked individual platform collisions.
UI:
-UI dialogs added depth to background transparency.
-
Fixed an issue where the blade shield Boss did not display health bars in act 2.
-
Fixed an issue where there was no black screen after the building ship passed in Act 2.
I hope you can give more support to "the Romantic of Righteousness: SanGuo", I will continue to work hard to ensure the complete launch of the game!
