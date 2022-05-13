 Skip to content

The Forgotten City update for 13 May 2022

Korean subtitles are now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play The Forgotten City with Korean subtitles!

That's in addition to Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Russian, German, Spanish, French, and of course English!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

The Forgotten City Content Depot 874261
  • Loading history…
