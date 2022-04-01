 Skip to content

Friki update for 1 April 2022

Content Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New task: Lockbox.
  • When documented, death items can now be held in the player's left hand. Walking into the death room will remove it and complete the investigation.
  • Ghosts can now crawl on ceilings.
  • Ghosts may occasionally stalk you by appearing in corners of rooms.
  • Improved truck lighting.
  • First iteration of saved stories is implemented, will overhaul UI experience in next set of updates.
  • Fixed possible issue where death item couldn’t be interacted with in Litchfield.

