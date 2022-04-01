- New task: Lockbox.
- When documented, death items can now be held in the player's left hand. Walking into the death room will remove it and complete the investigation.
- Ghosts can now crawl on ceilings.
- Ghosts may occasionally stalk you by appearing in corners of rooms.
- Improved truck lighting.
- First iteration of saved stories is implemented, will overhaul UI experience in next set of updates.
- Fixed possible issue where death item couldn’t be interacted with in Litchfield.
Friki update for 1 April 2022
Content Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update