Update V1.1.01 Hotfix!

Hello all,
Just some small quality changes, and a big fix to the M1 Mac version, making it actually playable now.
- Jump delay on leaving the ground for some light forgiveness. If you just left the ground you can jump instead of trick.
- Raul is slightly quieter (not sure if too quiet now....)
- Added some key bindings for keyboard (E for Camera, R for back, and Space for Jump) for a one handed experience.
Thanks for playing everyone! I'd like to do more content in the future so stay tuned! And let me know about any more bugs!
Changed files in this update