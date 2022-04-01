 Skip to content

Bunny Hill update for 1 April 2022

Update V1.1.01 Hotfix!

Hello all,
Just some small quality changes, and a big fix to the M1 Mac version, making it actually playable now.

  • Jump delay on leaving the ground for some light forgiveness. If you just left the ground you can jump instead of trick.
  • Raul is slightly quieter (not sure if too quiet now....)
  • Added some key bindings for keyboard (E for Camera, R for back, and Space for Jump) for a one handed experience.

Thanks for playing everyone! I'd like to do more content in the future so stay tuned! And let me know about any more bugs!

