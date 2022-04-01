 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FutaDomWorld update for 1 April 2022

FutaDomWorld v0.80

Share · View all patches · Build 8477354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Wallis Part One is now coded into the game.
  • To save you all a lot of guessing, you can find Wallis at the pool, a few days after she disappears from the park. Sometimes, later, she won't be in her apartment—that's because she's a busy futa who has a life. If you wait a few days she'll come back.
  • Heads up that this route contains a lot of weird and violent sexual content, especially if you keep telling Wallis that you're not scared of weird and violent sexual content. There's a more explicit disclaimer in the game, but as a reminder, please don't play content which you think will traumatize you. Completion trophies aren't a thing in real life.
  • Or, maybe you're already meaningfully more perverse than I'm giving you credit for, and will find all the knifeplay/choking/struggle content fun, rather than edgelord. I'm often surprised by how hardcore masochist our players are.
  • Pool's Closed OPEN (and there's a nice lady who needs help putting on sunscreen)
  • Gabby has discovered anime and she's ready to go on a bizarre adventure with you
  • Sara's running a clinic inside the MREA where you can now deliberately lower your sex stats, if for some reason you want that (e.g., so you can fail checks, if you're curious about what happens)
  • The Rusty Starfish now has a mildly literal tourist trap. Some dastardly futa are seducing tourists into debaucherous sex. There was no way anyone could have predicted this.

Welcome back, friends
It's lovely to be doing this again. It's been too long.

We hope you enjoy playing FutaDomWorld,

Sacha Witt

and everyone on the FDW team

Changed files in this update

FutaDomWorld Content Depot 1222751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.