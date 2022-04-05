Update 21: Character Lore

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:
AUDIO DROPS: Learn more character and Titan lore!
GETTING HOT IN HERE: New heatwave weather.
FIGHTING FIRE: New technologies to deal with fire.
NEW REBEL SHIP LAYOUTS:** Beware!
and more!
Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday on May 3rd.
See the full patch notes below!
Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.24.0
Character Lore
Changes as of 0.24.0
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
New Audio Drop System for Character Lore!
- While playing Titan, audio logs will randomly drop
- Logs are stored in the codex under the “Characters” section
- Provides more insight into the game’s characters and their backgrounds
- Logs won’t drop if player is idle
- Logs will begin dropping after completing the tutorial, or immediately if tutorial is disabled
- All audio can be accessed in the Codex after being unlocked
New Weather Event: Heatwave
- Heat Waves will make it much easier for buildings to catch fire when they are being damaged
- Be extra cautious of rebel attacks during heat waves!
New Technology Options Added to Tech Web:
- Reduced Fire Pollution: Reduces pollution from fires
- Reduced Fire Growth Rate: Reduces the speed that fire grows
- Improved Fire Extinguishing: Employees will extinguish fires faster
- Reduced Fire Damage Over Time: Reduces the damage fire does over time
- Reduced Building Repair and Extinguishing Cost: Reduces the cost of repairing and extinguishing fires
Balance Changes
- 🪐Increased time it takes for fire to spread to other buildings
- 🪐Added a cooldown to recently extinguished buildings for fire spreading. This will stop fire from immediately spreading to a building that has just been put out
Improved VFX
- Burning buildings that have an interior view will now also show fire when inside
- Buildings that are on fire will display a red glow at their base, this should make it easier to notice when a new building has caught fire
- 🪐Added lighting underneath ships which will make them easier to spot in crowded cities
- Improved VFX on fuel devices and buildings, making it easier to tell at a glance if fuel pumps have low Xethane in their area
Migrant Ships
- Added variants to migrant ships that arrive to deliver citizens and resources. Smaller loads will have smaller ships, while larger loads will have bigger ships
Rebel Ship Layouts
- Added even MORE new rebel ship layouts
Tutorial Changes
- Added a prompt for first time players to make sure the tutorial is enabled. Please note, if you are continuing from a previous build this prompt will appear once
- Tutorial will only be automatically enabled for new players or players who have not completed/disabled the tutorial in the past
UI and Tooltips
- Long custom names on buildings will now clip instead of scaling while in interior view
- Updated Repair tooltip with a better layout
- Improved Repair tooltip when player has 0 credits
- Changed warning text from red to yellow
- Added ingame tooltips for each victory card
- Changed “Ready” text in the science tab, to a check mark
- Added a duration bar to the communications window that will display how long the VO portion you are hearing is
Fixes as of 0.24.0
- Resource patches with mines attached will now display the mining rate
- Fixed an issue where you could be kicked out of shipyard view if a different shipyard was destroyed
- Fixed ability to salvage inert ruins that were on fire or being repaired
- Fixed a crash that would occur if the cancel hotkey was used in the techweb while there was no tech being researched or scrapped
- Fixed an issue with ship names getting cut-off in some localizations
- Fixed an issue with ships getting stuck in dismantle state if the employee that was assigned to the job dies on the way
- Fixed snowstorms not helping extinguish fires
- Fixed an issue that would cause a black noninteractive screen when entering the tech lab in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue with ships getting stuck in a dismantle state if they were set to be dismantled immediately after the last device on board was dismantled
- Fixed an issue with native resolution not always being correctly recognized the first time launching the game
- Fixed ability to enter a destroyed factory in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue where fuel turbines that didn’t have an employee working inside would appear operational when loading into a save
