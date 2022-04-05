Update 21: Character Lore

Share · View all patches · Build 8477116 · Last edited 5 April 2022 – 18:06:03 UTC by Wendy



PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



AUDIO DROPS: Learn more character and Titan lore!

GETTING HOT IN HERE: New heatwave weather.

FIGHTING FIRE: New technologies to deal with fire.

NEW REBEL SHIP LAYOUTS:** Beware!

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday on May 3rd.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.24.0

Character Lore

Changes as of 0.24.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

New Audio Drop System for Character Lore!

While playing Titan, audio logs will randomly drop

Logs are stored in the codex under the “Characters” section

Provides more insight into the game’s characters and their backgrounds

Logs won’t drop if player is idle

Logs will begin dropping after completing the tutorial, or immediately if tutorial is disabled

All audio can be accessed in the Codex after being unlocked

New Weather Event: Heatwave

Heat Waves will make it much easier for buildings to catch fire when they are being damaged

Be extra cautious of rebel attacks during heat waves!

New Technology Options Added to Tech Web:

Reduced Fire Pollution: Reduces pollution from fires

Reduced Fire Growth Rate: Reduces the speed that fire grows

Improved Fire Extinguishing: Employees will extinguish fires faster

Reduced Fire Damage Over Time: Reduces the damage fire does over time

Reduced Building Repair and Extinguishing Cost: Reduces the cost of repairing and extinguishing fires

Balance Changes

🪐Increased time it takes for fire to spread to other buildings

🪐Added a cooldown to recently extinguished buildings for fire spreading. This will stop fire from immediately spreading to a building that has just been put out

Improved VFX

Burning buildings that have an interior view will now also show fire when inside

Buildings that are on fire will display a red glow at their base, this should make it easier to notice when a new building has caught fire

🪐Added lighting underneath ships which will make them easier to spot in crowded cities

Improved VFX on fuel devices and buildings, making it easier to tell at a glance if fuel pumps have low Xethane in their area

Migrant Ships

Added variants to migrant ships that arrive to deliver citizens and resources. Smaller loads will have smaller ships, while larger loads will have bigger ships

Rebel Ship Layouts

Added even MORE new rebel ship layouts

Tutorial Changes

Added a prompt for first time players to make sure the tutorial is enabled. Please note, if you are continuing from a previous build this prompt will appear once

Tutorial will only be automatically enabled for new players or players who have not completed/disabled the tutorial in the past

UI and Tooltips

Long custom names on buildings will now clip instead of scaling while in interior view

Updated Repair tooltip with a better layout

Improved Repair tooltip when player has 0 credits

Changed warning text from red to yellow

Added ingame tooltips for each victory card

Changed “Ready” text in the science tab, to a check mark

Added a duration bar to the communications window that will display how long the VO portion you are hearing is

Fixes as of 0.24.0

Resource patches with mines attached will now display the mining rate

Fixed an issue where you could be kicked out of shipyard view if a different shipyard was destroyed

Fixed ability to salvage inert ruins that were on fire or being repaired

Fixed a crash that would occur if the cancel hotkey was used in the techweb while there was no tech being researched or scrapped

Fixed an issue with ship names getting cut-off in some localizations

Fixed an issue with ships getting stuck in dismantle state if the employee that was assigned to the job dies on the way

Fixed snowstorms not helping extinguish fires

Fixed an issue that would cause a black noninteractive screen when entering the tech lab in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue with ships getting stuck in a dismantle state if they were set to be dismantled immediately after the last device on board was dismantled

Fixed an issue with native resolution not always being correctly recognized the first time launching the game

Fixed ability to enter a destroyed factory in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where fuel turbines that didn’t have an employee working inside would appear operational when loading into a save

You can find the full list of known issues here.