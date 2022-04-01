 Skip to content

A=B update for 1 April 2022

Fixed a bug on level select menu

Build 8477110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What caused the bug is:
An easter egg was written for April 1st months ago.
But the game structure changed a lot since then, it became a null reference.

Sorry for the bug.
And sorry for the spoiler.

Changed files in this update

A2B Content Depot 1720851
  • Loading history…
