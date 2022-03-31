1.1.1.0 - Fire & Water spells updated

Global
- Attack of invocations now scales depending on the invocation's strength
- The last orientation a player used to cast a spell is now saved
- Tooltips of fire and water spells reworked (only 86 more, sometimes I hate my life)
Spells
New spells
- Flood
- Water pillar
Pact of the Dragon Slayer
- Applies less damage but also applies fire
Pact of Eaman
- Applies less damage
- Now drains water
- Bonus of Mana max / Mana income now depends of the drained water
Flame
- New knight effect: turns the neighbouring into fire tile
Fire ball
- New knight effect: enlarges impact area if the knight is on a fire tile
- New queen effect: turns the tile under the queen into fire tile
Fire aura
- Knight effect reworked: now applies attack to AI pieces if the knight is on a fire tile
Fire meteors
- Rook effect: applies less ice
Fire wave
- Queen effect: number of waves now scales on attack
Fire hydra
- Now moves and fire on enemy pieces
- Starts with less stats
- Hydra's spells are empowered as knight
- New rook effect: starts with earth
- New bishop effect: starts with more lightning
- King effect now increases the mana cost of the spell by 3
Living bomb
- New knight effect: removes HP instead of fire
Splash
- New queen effect: clear special tiles
- New king effect: gives energy if the king is on a water tile
Water disc
- Water drained nerfed
- Pawn effect: bonus damage nerfed
- New queen effect: drains more water
Epuration
- Mana cost reduced from 5 to 4
Water bolt
- Applies less water
- Bishop effect: now enlarges area only if the bishop is on a water tile
- New queen effect: turns the tile under the queen into water tile
- Mana cost reduced from 5 to 4
Water hydra
- Now moves and fire on enemy pieces
- Mana cost reduced from 8 to 6
- Summoning sickness reduced from 2 to 1
- Starts with less stats
- Hydra's spells are empowered as knight
- New rook effect: starts with earth
- Bishop effect reworked: fire on friendly pieces
- King effect now increases the mana cost of the spell by 3
Water elemental
- Adds water to itself even if it is already awake
Blessed bypass
- Now turns the tile under the piece into air tile (each turn)
Burning bypass
- Now turns the tile under the piece into air tile (each turn)
- New king effect: applies lightning to the king (each turn)
Explosive bypass
- Now turns the tile under the piece into air tile (each turn)
- Rook effect: gives less earth
Feather
- Pawn effect: gives more lightning to the pawn
Curse Of Necrom
- Bishop effect reworked: applies curse each turn if the cursed piece has the curse ascension
- King effect reworked: damage increases if the piece is on a curse tile
Levels
- New versions for Sky temple and Golden fortress
Water temple
- Summons less elementals
- Now summons water pillars
Fixes
- Pieces now trigger "Enter tile event" when they spawn
- Holy tiles: fixed mana given
- Blood gem: tooltip fixed
- Dragon skeleton: tooltip fixed
- Broken dragon egg+: attack and mana cost of fixed
- Fake holy grail+: will not propose items you already have
- Cursed staff: curse bypasses piece's earth
Changed files in this update