Side Effect update for 31 March 2022

1.1.1.0 - Fire & Water spells updated

Build 8476983

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • Attack of invocations now scales depending on the invocation's strength
  • The last orientation a player used to cast a spell is now saved
  • Tooltips of fire and water spells reworked (only 86 more, sometimes I hate my life)

Spells

New spells
  • Flood
  • Water pillar
Pact of the Dragon Slayer
  • Applies less damage but also applies fire
Pact of Eaman
  • Applies less damage
  • Now drains water
  • Bonus of Mana max / Mana income now depends of the drained water
Flame
  • New knight effect: turns the neighbouring into fire tile
Fire ball
  • New knight effect: enlarges impact area if the knight is on a fire tile
  • New queen effect: turns the tile under the queen into fire tile
Fire aura
  • Knight effect reworked: now applies attack to AI pieces if the knight is on a fire tile
Fire meteors
  • Rook effect: applies less ice
Fire wave
  • Queen effect: number of waves now scales on attack
Fire hydra
  • Now moves and fire on enemy pieces
  • Starts with less stats
  • Hydra's spells are empowered as knight
  • New rook effect: starts with earth
  • New bishop effect: starts with more lightning
  • King effect now increases the mana cost of the spell by 3
Living bomb
  • New knight effect: removes HP instead of fire
Splash
  • New queen effect: clear special tiles
  • New king effect: gives energy if the king is on a water tile
Water disc
  • Water drained nerfed
  • Pawn effect: bonus damage nerfed
  • New queen effect: drains more water
Epuration
  • Mana cost reduced from 5 to 4
Water bolt
  • Applies less water
  • Bishop effect: now enlarges area only if the bishop is on a water tile
  • New queen effect: turns the tile under the queen into water tile
  • Mana cost reduced from 5 to 4
Water hydra
  • Now moves and fire on enemy pieces
  • Mana cost reduced from 8 to 6
  • Summoning sickness reduced from 2 to 1
  • Starts with less stats
  • Hydra's spells are empowered as knight
  • New rook effect: starts with earth
  • Bishop effect reworked: fire on friendly pieces
  • King effect now increases the mana cost of the spell by 3
Water elemental
  • Adds water to itself even if it is already awake
Blessed bypass
  • Now turns the tile under the piece into air tile (each turn)
Burning bypass
  • Now turns the tile under the piece into air tile (each turn)
  • New king effect: applies lightning to the king (each turn)
Explosive bypass
  • Now turns the tile under the piece into air tile (each turn)
  • Rook effect: gives less earth
Feather
  • Pawn effect: gives more lightning to the pawn
Curse Of Necrom
  • Bishop effect reworked: applies curse each turn if the cursed piece has the curse ascension
  • King effect reworked: damage increases if the piece is on a curse tile

Levels

  • New versions for Sky temple and Golden fortress
Water temple
  • Summons less elementals
  • Now summons water pillars

Fixes

  • Pieces now trigger "Enter tile event" when they spawn
  • Holy tiles: fixed mana given
  • Blood gem: tooltip fixed
  • Dragon skeleton: tooltip fixed
  • Broken dragon egg+: attack and mana cost of fixed
  • Fake holy grail+: will not propose items you already have
  • Cursed staff: curse bypasses piece's earth

