Deadburg update for 31 March 2022

v1.5.2 Patch Notes

  • Added a Large HUD option in the Gameplay settings menu.
  • Added Zambo game modifier for fun crazy defense games.
  • Added a start time option to city creation.
  • Added distance to player to the player list UI.
  • Fixed bug related to dragging blocks onto guns in the inventory.
  • Fixed bug where removing a container with the screwdriver wouldn't actually remove it.
  • Fixed a zombie desync that can happen if a zombie is killed far from another player.
  • Fixed issue where after closing a container it took two key presses to open the same container.
  • Fix for crash if you have the inventory/container UI up when another player dies in Last Life.

