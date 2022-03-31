- Added a Large HUD option in the Gameplay settings menu.
- Added Zambo game modifier for fun crazy defense games.
- Added a start time option to city creation.
- Added distance to player to the player list UI.
- Fixed bug related to dragging blocks onto guns in the inventory.
- Fixed bug where removing a container with the screwdriver wouldn't actually remove it.
- Fixed a zombie desync that can happen if a zombie is killed far from another player.
- Fixed issue where after closing a container it took two key presses to open the same container.
- Fix for crash if you have the inventory/container UI up when another player dies in Last Life.
Deadburg update for 31 March 2022
v1.5.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update